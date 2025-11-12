HyperChainX (HPX) Tokenomics
HyperChainX (HPX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HyperChainX (HPX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HyperChainX (HPX) Information
HYPER is currently trading at $.00041 with MCAP of $ 411,463
Hyper is inspired from Great Jugi Tandon https://medium.com/@Hyperchainx/jugi-tandon-nfts-the-inventor-of-the-double-sided-floppy-drive-7d937705b3ed Bridging the Gap between Blockchain & Gaming NFTS and blockchains are the future of gaming, we at HyperChainX are providing a tailored NFT marketplace and gaming platform. Built by gamers. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace. Whitelist spots and a affiliate program will be available for this presale soon! In the rising crypto gaming industry there is a need for a fully dedicated NFT marketplace that is focussing on the culture, history and its future! We at HyperChainX know what our targeted audience is and we follow the trends. Thats why we are the best marketplace for creators and collectors in the gaming niche. We have all the ingredients that the game needs! The launchpad is designed to give NFT collection creators all the opportunities to create a successful launch. We have it all; custom mystery boxes, whitelisting options, free claims, NFT contract creation support and an affiliate marketing program that will boost the sales. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace.
HyperChainX (HPX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HyperChainX (HPX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HPX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HPX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HPX's tokenomics, explore HPX token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
