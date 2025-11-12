HypeFun (HYFU) Tokenomics
Bringing Your Memes To Life
HypeFun.ai is the first AI Meme LaunchPad on HyperEvm. It allows you to launch your Meme Token & AI Agent IN SECONDS, with ZERO coding experience.
About HypeFun ost projects today like VIRTUALS aim to create helpful AI agents that will change the world. But let’s be real: AI is still in its infancy. As proven by AI16Z’s underwhelming response, the world isn’t quite ready for AI agents to run our lives.
But you know what AI is ready for? Causing absolute chaos, laughter, and hype in the world of memes.
Just like Veo3 lets creators produce hilarious AI-generated videos for X, we’re starting with something equally fun and viral: AI-powered meme personalities. With a simple chatbot interface similar to Character.ai users can chat with their favorite memes, push their boundaries, jailbreak them, and create screenshot-worthy moments to share on X.
The goal? Pure memetic entertainment.
Next, we’ll bring these AI memes into your communities with integrations for X, Discord, and Telegram, so every meme community whether it’s Hypurr, Doge, or an up-and-coming Pepe variant can interact with its own meme mascot in real time.
The Target? Every meme community in crypto.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HYFU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HYFU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
