Huanghuali Token (HLT) Tokenomics
Holy Token represents Hainan huanghuali, one of the rarest tree species, historically a royal tribute. Due to overlogging, it's nearly extinct, with two ancient trees priced over $2.5 million in the world's largest huanghuali park. This project supports rural revitalization by transforming traditional agriculture into a digital economy, ensuring traceability and value through blockchain technology.
The HLT token (Holy Token) links each HLT directly to 1 gram of Hainan Huanghuali wood, creating a direct connection between the physical asset and the digital token. This unique value-mapping mechanism gives HLT tokens a tangible rarity and asset backing, ensuring value stability and investment security.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Huanghuali Token (HLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Huanghuali Token (HLT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HLT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HLT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HLT's tokenomics, explore HLT token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.