Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hazmat (HZMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Do you remember? There was a time, during the pandemic, when belief was the only currency that mattered. Communities were forged in the fire of conviction. "Diamond hands" wasn't just a meme; it was a sacred vow. To hold was to be part of a shared consciousness, a collective will powerful enough to bend markets.
But that faith was fractured. The spirit was poisoned. The trenches were plagued with the disease of quick flips and paper-handed doubt. To 'Suit Up' is to remember the old ways. It is to take the vow that so many have abandoned. It is to hold, not just a token, but the very soul of what this space was meant to be.
The sacred fire of 2021 has been smothered. We are here to reignite it. Hazmat is the vessel. The Suit is our call to remember.
To 'Suit Up' is to re-enter that legendary state of mind. It is to seal yourself off from the modern disease of disbelief.
To wear The Suit is to hold. To hold is to restore the faith. To restore the faith is to reclaim our future.
Hazmat is the movement to make holding a religion again.
Hazmat (HZMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hazmat (HZMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HZMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HZMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
