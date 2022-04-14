Discover key insights into Hachiko Sol (HACHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Information

Celebrating the world's most loyal dog in crypto

Hachiko is one of the most famous & legendary dog in the world from Japan

Hachiko, an Akita dog born in 1923, waited at Shibuya Station daily for his owner, Professor Ueno. After Ueno's sudden death, Hachiko continued waiting at the station for almost 10 years, becoming a symbol of loyalty worldwide.

The Hachiko Memecoin symbolizes loyalty and perseverance, inspired by Hachiko's story. In the volatile crypto world, it aims to build a lasting, trustworthy community focused on long-term value and commitment to the project.