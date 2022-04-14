Gyoza (GYOZA) Tokenomics
GYOZA is an access token that allows users to get various parsed data from the blockchain in the form of telegram bot alerts. Main goal is to provide holders with many possible types of "alpha". Blockchain analysis by a number of different bots allows us to receive information on what's going on live. Unusual volume spikes, known profitable wallets trades, insider accumulation. Data about all above allows making assesments of the token price movement in the future. All algorithms are being constantly upgraded with the help of the community! Second approach of GYOZA is passive income for the holders. We have an algorithmic trading bot that tries to find good entries on big trading pairs like ETH/USD and BTC/USD, allowing users to get into potentially profitable positions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Gyoza (GYOZA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GYOZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GYOZA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.