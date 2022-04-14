Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Information Official Grumpy Cat Coin is launching with full IP rights to the internet’s most iconic and beloved cat meme. This is a tribute to the legacy that changed online humor and brought the meme culture to audiences worldwide. Now, Grumpy Cat’s unmatched fame moves to the blockchain, giving fans, collectors, and creators a chance to own a piece of meme history and be part of its next chapter in the digital world. Official Website: https://grumpycatcoin.com Buy GRUMPY Now!

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.39M $ 1.39M $ 1.39M Total Supply: $ 9.18B $ 9.18B $ 9.18B Circulating Supply: $ 9.18B $ 9.18B $ 9.18B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.39M $ 1.39M $ 1.39M All-Time High: $ 0.00933552 $ 0.00933552 $ 0.00933552 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005729 $ 0.00005729 $ 0.00005729 Current Price: $ 0.0001507 $ 0.0001507 $ 0.0001507 Learn more about Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) price

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRUMPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRUMPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GRUMPY's tokenomics, explore GRUMPY token's live price!

