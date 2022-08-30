GRELF (GRELF) Tokenomics
What Is GRELF?
GRELF is a meme coin currently available on the Hedera and Avalanche networks. GRELF is based around a weird and conventionally unappealing character, named Gerbert the Grelf, who lives under a stump in an enchanted forest. Gerbert the Grelf was originally created on Hedera as a spokesman for the CREETS NFT project. He was then expanded to be the center focus of the GRELF meme coin because the founder, WarlockNKey, thought having a bald, ugly, weirdo as a mascot would be funny. The GRELF project is not about utility; it is about humor, entertainment, and showcasing the wonderful in the weird.
What is the supply of GRELF?
GRELF launched on Hedera mainnet on August 30th, 2022 with a total fixed supply of 6.6 million GRELF tokens (6,666,666.) No keys were created for the project so the amount of supply cannot be increased, decreased, or altered.
Who is the Founder of GRELF?
The founder of GRELF is WarlockNKey. He is doxxed and prioritizes transparency in the operation of his various projects and initiatives. WarlockNKey started his career in Web3 on Hedera in November of 2021 with founding of the CREETS NFT project and he is known for his humor, improvisational nature, and community involvement.
Where Can I Buy GRELF?
GRELF is currently available for purchase via Hedera's SaucerSwap and Avalanche's Pangolin exchanges.
GRELF (GRELF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GRELF (GRELF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GRELF (GRELF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GRELF (GRELF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRELF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRELF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
