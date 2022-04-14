Good Games Guild (GGG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Good Games Guild (GGG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Good Games Guild (GGG) Information Good Games Guild is a Gaming Hub that aims to create the largest virtual world economy by sponsoring millions of play-to-earn gamers, investing in play-to-earn games along with their in-game assets, and building tools that will enhance the future of gaming and meta-verse. Official Website: https://goodgamesguild.com/ Buy GGG Now!

Good Games Guild (GGG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Good Games Guild (GGG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 141.16K $ 141.16K $ 141.16K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 40.00M $ 40.00M $ 40.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 352.89K $ 352.89K $ 352.89K All-Time High: $ 16.86 $ 16.86 $ 16.86 All-Time Low: $ 0.00180044 $ 0.00180044 $ 0.00180044 Current Price: $ 0.00352898 $ 0.00352898 $ 0.00352898 Learn more about Good Games Guild (GGG) price

Good Games Guild (GGG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Good Games Guild (GGG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GGG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GGG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GGG's tokenomics, explore GGG token's live price!

