Gold Token (GLDT) Information

The GLDT token is a digital asset that combines the stability of gold with the liquidity of digital currency. With GDLT, you can store your wealth in gold while using it for everyday purchases – whether its buying coffee or making larger transactions – seamlessly bridging the gap between gold and digital payments.

GLDT stands for “Gold Token”, being a fungible token backed by GLD NFTs. GLD NFTs are NFTs that represent irrefutable ownership of physical gold bars. 1 GLDT represents exactly 0.01g of gold. GLD NFTs can be swapped at a ratio of 1g for 100 GLDTs, whereby the GLD NFTs get locked in the smart contract and the corresponding GLDTs get minted.

GLDT is launched and governed by the Gold DAO, a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins.