Glades transforms how artificial intelligence is created and understood. Our platform empowers developers to create and implement sophisticated AI models while retaining ownership of their intellectual property. By providing enterprise-grade AI development tools and infrastructure, we enable organizations of all sizes to harness the power of artificial intelligence for their unique needs.
We've created an ecosystem where developing AI has become easy and rewarding. Whether you're collaborating with colleagues on machine learning algorithms or using our gamified system to train models, Glades provides the infrastructure to make AI development profitable. Our platform integrates seamlessly across multiple channels - from standard programming languages like C++ and Python to popular platforms like Discord and Telegram, enabling widespread deployment and usability.
The future of AI should be open to all. Through the Glades marketplace, anyone can share, license, or even sell their models. We're building more than a platform - we're creating a community where technological innovation is rewarded and creators maintain control of their intellectual property.
Understanding the tokenomics of Glades (GLDS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLDS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLDS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GLDS Price Prediction
Want to know where GLDS might be heading? Our GLDS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
