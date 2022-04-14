GIGAICHAD ($GIGAI) Information

GIGAI is the prototype for the next generation of 3D AI Agents. Our goal is to inspire other devs to go beyond text, and bring their agents to life.

We don’t want to create another AI launchpad, we want to focus only on the 3D video generation aspect, and allow other agents to use the tech we are building for GIGAI.

By the end of 2025, we think more than 50% of agents on Solana will have a 3D avatars, and our goal at MOD3LS is to facilitate that upgrade.