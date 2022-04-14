Furmula (FURM) Tokenomics
Furmula combines the high-adrenaline world of racing with blockchain technology on the Solana network. Our decentralized GameFi platform leverages the transparency and security of blockchain to bring fair, competitive racing gameplay to all racing fans and crypto enthusiasts alike. Furmula introduces a groundbreaking gameplay model that redefines blockchain racing. Your performance and progression are directly tied to the NFTs you hold, which determine your racing tier. Each NFT unlocks unique abilities, advantages, and strategies, enhancing your competitiveness on the track. This innovative system integrates real-time race mechanics with NFT utility, creating an immersive and dynamic experience. Players must skillfully combine their NFT assets with racing strategies to climb the leaderboard and claim rewards. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, Furmula offers a unique and interactive environment for both racing enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts alike.
Understanding the tokenomics of Furmula (FURM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FURM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FURM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
