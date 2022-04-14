Furmula (FURM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Furmula (FURM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Furmula (FURM) Information

Furmula combines the high-adrenaline world of racing with blockchain technology on the Solana network. Our decentralized GameFi platform leverages the transparency and security of blockchain to bring fair, competitive racing gameplay to all racing fans and crypto enthusiasts alike. Furmula introduces a groundbreaking gameplay model that redefines blockchain racing. Your performance and progression are directly tied to the NFTs you hold, which determine your racing tier. Each NFT unlocks unique abilities, advantages, and strategies, enhancing your competitiveness on the track. This innovative system integrates real-time race mechanics with NFT utility, creating an immersive and dynamic experience. Players must skillfully combine their NFT assets with racing strategies to climb the leaderboard and claim rewards. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, Furmula offers a unique and interactive environment for both racing enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Official Website:
https://furmula.games
Whitepaper:
https://furmulagames.gitbook.io/furmula-whitepaper

Furmula (FURM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Furmula (FURM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.97M
Total Supply:
$ 924.91M
Circulating Supply:
$ 752.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.42M
All-Time High:
$ 0.052176
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00224243
Current Price:
$ 0.0026298
Furmula (FURM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Furmula (FURM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FURM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FURM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FURM's tokenomics, explore FURM token's live price!

FURM Price Prediction

Want to know where FURM might be heading? Our FURM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

