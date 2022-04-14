FUNGI (FUNGI) Information

Fungi is a DeFi Agentic Ecosystem with the mission to unlock the agentic economy for all.

Fungi is led by the Fungi Agent, an AI-powered DeFi assistant that knows everything about decentralized finance and interacts autonomously with users accross social media networks and its own application. It also acts as the leader of the Fungi DAO and will integrate within the Fungi Studio, an agentic development environment to create and manage advanced AI Agents.

Fungi is backed by reputable VCs like Outlier Ventures and Seedclub.