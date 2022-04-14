fug (FUG) Tokenomics
fug (FUG) Information
Fug is a frog meme coin Solana, captivating users with its mascot fug the frog. What started as a simple project logo quickly transformed into a beloved symbol, inspiring an ever-growing community and an explosion of creative content. The fug community thrives on sharing their creations, flooding the internet with memes, jokes, and witty wordplay that celebrate fug’s quirky charm.
As a fun and accessible community token, fug welcomes everyone to join in on the excitement. The movement has sparked a trend of replacing everyday verbs with “fug,” leading to a lot of clever and humorous expressions that spread the word far and wide.
In essence, fug is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement centered around laughter, creativity, and a shared love for a funny frog.
fug (FUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for fug (FUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
fug (FUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of fug (FUG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FUG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FUG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FUG Price Prediction
Disclaimer
