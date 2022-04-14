Discover key insights into FROQ (FROQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

FROQ (FROQ) Information

The project revolves around $FROQ, a utility token with a total supply of 1 million, designed to power an ecosystem of blockchain-integrated games and community-driven activities. Its primary focus is on providing real utility in two web3 games:

Froqorion’s Quest - A role-playing game where players explore a world of elemental frogs, engage in strategic battles, and dive into a detailed narrative.

Islands of Sonic - A multiplayer life simulation where users create and explore custom environments, blending creativity with social interaction.

$FROQ is also central to supporting the community through various mechanisms like a burn-to-mint process, presale allocations, and liquidity pools, aiming to create a sustainable and engaging blockchain experience.