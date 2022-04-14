FrontFanz (FANX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FrontFanz (FANX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FrontFanz (FANX) Information What is FrontFanx(FANX)? FrontFanz is a Web3 subscription platform that offers cutting-edge livestream and video subscription features. The platform uses FANX for its end-to-end token economy. This setup allows creators to sell their content online without banking intermediaries while allowing users to anonymously subscribe to their favorite creators and earn FANX tokens and NFT rewards for using the platform. Official Website: https://fanx.frontfanz.com/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.frontfanz.com/whitepaper.pdf Buy FANX Now!

FrontFanz (FANX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FrontFanz (FANX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.78K $ 19.78K $ 19.78K Total Supply: $ 497.79M $ 497.79M $ 497.79M Circulating Supply: $ 273.95M $ 273.95M $ 273.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.94K $ 35.94K $ 35.94K All-Time High: $ 0.050385 $ 0.050385 $ 0.050385 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004317 $ 0.00004317 $ 0.00004317 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FrontFanz (FANX) price

FrontFanz (FANX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FrontFanz (FANX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FANX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FANX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FANX's tokenomics, explore FANX token's live price!

FANX Price Prediction Want to know where FANX might be heading? Our FANX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FANX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!