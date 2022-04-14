FlameWire (SN97) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FlameWire (SN97), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FlameWire (SN97) Information
Official Website: https://flamewire.io/

FlameWire (SN97) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FlameWire (SN97), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 518.05K $ 518.05K $ 518.05K Total Supply: $ 686.60K $ 686.60K $ 686.60K Circulating Supply: $ 686.60K $ 686.60K $ 686.60K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 518.05K $ 518.05K $ 518.05K All-Time High: $ 2.5 $ 2.5 $ 2.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.452787 $ 0.452787 $ 0.452787 Current Price: $ 0.754522 $ 0.754522 $ 0.754522 Learn more about FlameWire (SN97) price

FlameWire (SN97) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FlameWire (SN97) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SN97 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SN97 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SN97's tokenomics, explore SN97 token's live price!

