FintruX (FTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FintruX (FTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

FintruX (FTX) Information Getting an unsecured loan can be easy, fast, and affordable with FintruX's ecosystem of rated agencies, decentralized technology and revolutionary credit enhancements. Cost reduction is one of the most important motivations in securitization. It is often done via credit enhancement. We can apply the same principles to reduce the interest rate required by unsecured loans, making it attractive to both borrowers and lenders. Our goal at FintruX Network is to disrupt the way unsecured loans are being originated and administered. Official Website: https://www.fintrux.com Whitepaper: https://www.fintrux.com/home/doc/whitepaper.pdf

FintruX (FTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FintruX (FTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 58,87K Total Supply: $ 100,00M Circulating Supply: $ 83,35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70,63K All-Time High: $ 0,400752 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0,00070633

FintruX (FTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FintruX (FTX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

FTX Price Prediction Want to know where FTX might be heading? Our FTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

