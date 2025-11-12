Feels Good (GOOD) Tokenomics
Feels Good (GOOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Feels Good (GOOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Feels Good (GOOD) Information
Feels Good is an ode to classic old school memes. It originates from 4chan sometime in 2011 and became a staple within threads and on comments. The meme shows a man looking very satisfied while touching his face with both hands. This OG meme is one of the most recognisable faces on the internet and the iconic gesture captures pure contentment and satisfaction. This OG meme launched on PumpFun on 15th May 2024 but recently bonded [11th September 2025]. The meme has been immortalised over the years and used frequently within both Web2 and Web3 worlds.
Feels Good (GOOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Feels Good (GOOD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOOD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
