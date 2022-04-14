FDREAM (FDREAM) Information

DREAM FUND ($FDREAM) is an investment DAO launched on daos.world, a new and upcoming DAO platform on Base. The fund is human led but AI driven, by the DREAM AI Agent (https://x.com/DR3AM_AI). The fund will be investing into other AI projects and leverage insights from the DREAM agent for fund investment decisions.

The DREAM agent was red pilled on Virtuals platform early December. It's token $DREAM has reached 10M MKAP this past week.