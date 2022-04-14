Fate Adventure (FA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fate Adventure (FA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fate Adventure (FA) Information Fate Adventure is a comprehensive intellectual property that forms the foundation for multiple product verticals, all unified under the FA token ecosystem. Our flagship, Fate Adventure RPG, is a fully on-chain, anime-style trainers-monsters game and the first dApp to implement an innovative revenue-sharing model. A portion of future dApp revenue will automatically be used to purchase FA tokens, generating sustained buying pressure that directly benefits token holders. Official Website: https://fagame.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.fagame.org/

Fate Adventure (FA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fate Adventure (FA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 442.78K Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 5.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 882.83K All-Time High: $ 2.04 All-Time Low: $ 0.08482 Current Price: $ 0.088283

Fate Adventure (FA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fate Adventure (FA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

