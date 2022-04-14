FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY) Information FartDaddy is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain. Its purpose is purely for entertainment, designed to bring humor to the crypto space. It has no intrinsic value or utility beyond community engagement through shared laughs and memes. There are no plans for staking, yield farming, or any other financial mechanisms; it exists solely as a fun, speculative asset for those who enjoy the lighter side of cryptocurrency culture. Official Website: https://www.fartdaddysol.com/ Buy FARTDADDY Now!

FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 65.69K $ 65.69K $ 65.69K Total Supply: $ 999.58M $ 999.58M $ 999.58M Circulating Supply: $ 999.58M $ 999.58M $ 999.58M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 65.69K $ 65.69K $ 65.69K All-Time High: $ 0.00151021 $ 0.00151021 $ 0.00151021 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY) price

FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FARTDADDY (FARTDADDY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FARTDADDY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FARTDADDY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FARTDADDY's tokenomics, explore FARTDADDY token's live price!

