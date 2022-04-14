Fallen Knight (KNIGHT) Information

Knight (KNIGHT): Defend the Realm! Knight is more than just a memecoin — it's a call to arms for a community of defenders in the digital realm! Built on the principles of strength, loyalty, and unity, Knight aims to unite like-minded holders who are ready to safeguard the realm and build a powerful presence on chain. With a medieval theme, Knight invites you to join an order of passionate crypto enthusiasts who believe in standing strong, helping each other, and holding the line in volatile markets. Are you ready to become a Knight and defend the realm?