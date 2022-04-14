EURA (EURA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EURA (EURA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EURA (EURA) Information agEUR is a stablecoin of the Angle Protocol which value is pegged to the Euro. This stablecoin is backed by derivatives and by the insurance fund of the Angle Protocol. It is fully convertible against collateral held in the protocol. To know the value of 1 Euro, the protocol looks at oracle feeds from Uniswap V3 and Chainlink. Official Website: https://www.angle.money Buy EURA Now!

EURA (EURA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EURA (EURA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.29M Total Supply: $ 19.83M Circulating Supply: $ 19.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.29M All-Time High: $ 1.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.640182 Current Price: $ 1.16

EURA (EURA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EURA (EURA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EURA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EURA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EURA's tokenomics, explore EURA token's live price!

