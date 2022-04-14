Enki (ENKI) Information

Enki is a fully decentralized protocol built on the PulseChain network. The goal is simple. pDAI to $1. Many people push this narrative but how many are actually doing something to achieve this goal?

The mission of this project is to stimulate the pDAI/Atropa ecosystem by autonomously buying and burning pDAI, Teddy Bear, pTGC, & Alien along with rewarding holders with pDAI, Teddy Bear, Atropa, & pWBTC. This provides a fully decentralized way to add constant buy & deflationary pressure on these assets.

pTGC & Alien are incorporated into the protocol's buy & burn system because these assets have heavy liquidity bondings with the entire pDAI/Atropa ecosystem which means they will outperform most assets on PulseChain that are not tied into these liquidity webs.

Holders will also be rewarded with constant drips of pWBTC which is the PulseChain copy of BTC.