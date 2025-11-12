Drawnblade (BLADE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Drawnblade (BLADE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Drawnblade (BLADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 36.73K
Total Supply: $ 999.97M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.73K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Drawnblade (BLADE) Information

Drawnblade is a Telegram-based leverage trading bot built for Solana on-chain tokens and high-speed token launches. It allows users to open isolated long positions with adjustable leverage directly from Telegram. Using a triple-wallet architecture (user, trade, project), it ensures secure fund separation, sub-second trade execution, and real-time risk control. The bot routes trades across decentralized exchanges and manages liquidation and profit logic automatically. The BLADE token powers the ecosystem by enabling revenue sharing, governance, and access to advanced features.

Official Website: https://drawnblade.com/

Drawnblade (BLADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Drawnblade (BLADE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of BLADE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLADE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BLADE Price Prediction

Want to know where BLADE might be heading? Our BLADE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

