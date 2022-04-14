Dopex Rebate (RDPX) Tokenomics
rDPX is the Dopex protocol rebate token. It is a token minted and distributed for any losses incurred by pool participants. The amount of tokens minted are determined based on the net value of losses incurred at the end of a pool's epoch. A percentage of the losses, which is determined by governance, is minted for all pool participants after the epoch has ended.
rDPX while having a no cap supply - has mechanisms in-place to avoid it from being valueless while also providing intrinsic value to the token.
- rDPX would be a fee requirement for future app layer additions to Dopex such as vaults.
- Dopex would support rDPX as collateral to borrow funds from Margin to leverage option positions.
- rDPX would be usable as collateral to mint synthetic assets, commodities etc. which could further be used to create options for synthetic non-crypto assets.
- Fee accrual can be boosted via staking rDPX.
Dopex Rebate (RDPX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RDPX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RDPX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
