Dolphin is a project dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI model development and distributed inference.

Our flagship product is Dolphin Network – A Decentralized AI Inference Network.

The goal of Dolphin Network is to allow gamers & other GPU owners to repurpose their GPUs during idle periods by powering a portion of our inference network.

By processing a portion of the network’s requests, they are able to earn $DPHN tokens which can later be used for inference or sold on the market to recoup the cost of the GPU.

The integrity of the network is upheld through a mix of encryption, randomly sampled validation & cryptoeconomic bonding.