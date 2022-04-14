DogeSquatch (SQUOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DogeSquatch (SQUOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DogeSquatch (SQUOGE) Information Our mission: To build a community of free thinkers that utilize the blockchain to document evidence and testimonials of strange & unexplained events, ranging from aliens & cryptids to time travel & quantum theory. We aim to record items on the blockchain because they are immutable and unchangeable, practically conspiracy free & cover-up proof. If the blockchain existed at the time of the Roswell crash, there never would have been any doubt. Official Website: https://dogesquatch.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://dogesquatch.xyz/white-paper Buy SQUOGE Now!

DogeSquatch (SQUOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DogeSquatch (SQUOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 42.07M $ 42.07M $ 42.07M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.29K $ 11.29K $ 11.29K All-Time High: $ 0.01101989 $ 0.01101989 $ 0.01101989 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026788 $ 0.00026788 $ 0.00026788 Learn more about DogeSquatch (SQUOGE) price

DogeSquatch (SQUOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DogeSquatch (SQUOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SQUOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SQUOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SQUOGE's tokenomics, explore SQUOGE token's live price!

