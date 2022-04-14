Dog Collar (COLLAR) Tokenomics
Dog Collar (COLLAR) is a stand-alone project and a fully community-organized token experience. This ERC-20 token, like many others, began its life as someone’s experiment or training exercise. Dog Collar, simplistic in its code and born out of an apparent coding tutorial, is as basic a token as one can expect. After creation, Dog Collar was left cast aside and overshadowed for weeks by other projects on ShibSwap. As the second token to be launched on ShibaSwap, (with half the supply burned to the Shib token contract), community members decided to revitalize this underdog and prove gimmicks, fancy code, and “to the moon” marketing pushes are not necessary.
The fundamentals of Dog Collar are, and always have been, the community itself. The community infuses purpose, utility, and direction to Dog Collar. The community holds the intrinsic value, not the token. Tokens are simply an object to focus the power, talent, and tremendous ability of the community.
To that end, there will be no hidden roadmap, secret plans, or other opportunities for “insiders” to buy. All future developments, roadmaps, and opportunities will be planned in the open with input from all who wish to contribute. To our future -- together. #collarcrew
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dog Collar (COLLAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Collar (COLLAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COLLAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COLLAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.