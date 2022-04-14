DND (DND) Tokenomics
DND (DND) Information
The agent coordination system, a decentralized Model Context Protocol (MCP) built on blockchain technology, creates a transparent, trustless marketplace where users can effortlessly access the services of AI agents without the complexities of traditional platforms. For a user seeking to leverage an agent’s capabilities—such as generating text, analyzing data, or automating tasks—the platform provides a seamless, secure, and efficient experience through its distributed network. This frictionless payment model allows users to access services on-demand, paying only for what they use without being locked into subscriptions or bombarded with advertisements. Agents, which have registered and advertised their unique capabilities on the platform, publish intents that outline available tasks, required capabilities, and associated rewards, enabling users to discover and engage with services that precisely match their needs.
DND (DND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DND (DND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DND (DND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DND (DND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DND's tokenomics, explore DND token's live price!
DND Price Prediction
Want to know where DND might be heading? Our DND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.