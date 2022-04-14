Districts (DSTRX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Districts (DSTRX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Districts (DSTRX) Information Districts is a virtual world platform built on the Realio Network, integrating blockchain-based land ownership with a decentralized governance model. The ecosystem operates using DSTRX, its native token, which has a fixed supply of 125 million. The issuance of DSTRX is tied to the minting of Land Pixels—unique geographical coordinates within Districts—ensuring a controlled and gradual token distribution. Users influence the platform’s development through decentralized governance, enabling them to vote on key ecosystem decisions. Additionally, Districts leverages Ethereum’s blockchain infrastructure for smart contracts, staking mechanisms, and seamless integration with DeFi applications. Official Website: https://districts.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://districts.xyz/files/Districts_Token_Economy_Whitepaper.pdf Buy DSTRX Now!

Districts (DSTRX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Districts (DSTRX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.43M $ 6.43M $ 6.43M Total Supply: $ 125.00M $ 125.00M $ 125.00M Circulating Supply: $ 123.05M $ 123.05M $ 123.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.54M $ 6.54M $ 6.54M All-Time High: $ 0.064592 $ 0.064592 $ 0.064592 All-Time Low: $ 0.02729575 $ 0.02729575 $ 0.02729575 Current Price: $ 0.052308 $ 0.052308 $ 0.052308 Learn more about Districts (DSTRX) price

Districts (DSTRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Districts (DSTRX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DSTRX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DSTRX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DSTRX's tokenomics, explore DSTRX token's live price!

