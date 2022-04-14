Digits DAO (DIGITS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Digits DAO (DIGITS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Digits DAO (DIGITS) Information Digits DAO is an Investment As A Service DAO. An investment in $DIGITS is an investment into a treasury managed by historically profitable traders. When you invest in $DIGITS, we trade a carefully managed treasury and distribute profits back to you in real time. Put more simply, we do the trading for you. Official Website: https://digitsdao.finance/ Buy DIGITS Now!

Digits DAO (DIGITS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Digits DAO (DIGITS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.22M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 790.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.33M All-Time High: $ 0.01765585 All-Time Low: $ 0.00287218 Current Price: $ 0.00533378

Digits DAO (DIGITS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Digits DAO (DIGITS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DIGITS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DIGITS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DIGITS's tokenomics, explore DIGITS token's live price!

