DERO is a general purpose, private and decentralized application platform that allows developers to deploy powerful and unstoppable applications where users retain total control over their assets with complete privacy. It is our goal to create a sound monetary framework that will globally safeguard the privacy of all users and empower free markets to thrive with complete auditability.
Stargate is built upon the first homomorphic encryption blockchain protocol. Simply put, account activity on the DERO network is never decrypted by anyone other than its owner using a homomorphic encryption scheme for all transactions on the network, including transactions to and from smart contracts. This is achieved using a new and unique homomorphic encryption scheme (DERO-HE) and the underlying DERO Homomorphic Encryption Blockchain Protocol (DHEBP).
Stargate also comes with some convenient features including:
- Homomorphic encryption account model
- Human-readable addresses (usernames)
- Efficient and decentralized proof-of-work mining
- Instant coin and token balance syncing
- Native token transfers via wallet
- Support for both public and private token smart contracts
- Web socket support for connectivity with decentralized applications
- Transfer settlement in ~18 seconds (1 block)
- Blockchain pruning (light nodes)
- Fixed supply with halving
Dero (DERO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dero (DERO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dero (DERO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dero (DERO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DERO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DERO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
