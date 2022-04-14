Decimated (DIO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Decimated (DIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Decimated (DIO) Information Fracture Labs is a team of veteran game developers who are creating an open world survival game with a blockchain based economy, called DECIMATED. The team is creating a 64km2 map in Unreal Engine 4, where players can choose to play a human citizen or a cyborg cop, and must compete with each other to earn cryptocurrency (DIO) in a massive persistent online world. Official Website: https://www.decimated.net/ Buy DIO Now!

Decimated (DIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decimated (DIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.70M $ 1.70M $ 1.70M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 543.26M $ 543.26M $ 543.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.13M $ 3.13M $ 3.13M All-Time High: $ 0.58793 $ 0.58793 $ 0.58793 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00313272 $ 0.00313272 $ 0.00313272 Learn more about Decimated (DIO) price

Decimated (DIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Decimated (DIO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DIO's tokenomics, explore DIO token's live price!

