Cults (CULTS) Information Cults.fun is a social launchpad for creating tokens that form communities through interaction and identity. When a coin is shared on Twitter, replies automatically generate personalized avatars that remix each responder’s profile picture into the coin’s visual theme. This ties social identity to token participation and introduces a new format for launching coins, centered on culture, community, and low-friction onboarding. Official Website: https://cults.fun Buy CULTS Now!

Cults (CULTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cults (CULTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 455.30K Total Supply: $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 999.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 455.30K All-Time High: $ 0.00253382 All-Time Low: $ 0.00035083 Current Price: $ 0.00045537

Cults (CULTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cults (CULTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CULTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CULTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CULTS's tokenomics, explore CULTS token's live price!

