CRYORAT is the governance token of an individual research project from CryoDAO.
While a primitive model of small mammal cryopreservation (hamsters) was attempted in 1956, it is remarkable and disturbing how long this research model has been abandoned. The technological challenges associated with extending and advancing this model with modern approaches (surgery, small animal CPB, blood substitutes, and imaging) make it a daunting project for researchers.
CRYORAT will attempt to establish the first-ever high-subzero cryopreservation and revival of a rat.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRYORAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRYORAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
