Craft Engine (CRAFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Craft Engine (CRAFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Craft Engine (CRAFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Craft Engine (CRAFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 65.97K $ 65.97K $ 65.97K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 74.00M $ 74.00M $ 74.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 89.15K $ 89.15K $ 89.15K All-Time High: $ 0.00321117 $ 0.00321117 $ 0.00321117 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00089146 $ 0.00089146 $ 0.00089146 Learn more about Craft Engine (CRAFT) price Buy CRAFT Now!

Craft Engine (CRAFT) Information Launch Web3 communities into orbit with Craft Engine—the AI-fueled powerhouse for creators and devs! Powered by $CRFT, our dynamic AI suite has ignited 75,000+ creations and early revenue. Ditch the tired, clunky AI facades and empty crypto hype—our doxxed team ships real, production-grade tools daily. $CRFT: Your Launchpad to Greatness! Unlock premium AI, exclusive models, revenue sharing, and first dibs on epic Game and Web Engines ready to amplify communities. Join the surge and forge the future! Launch Web3 communities into orbit with Craft Engine—the AI-fueled powerhouse for creators and devs! Powered by $CRFT, our dynamic AI suite has ignited 75,000+ creations and early revenue. Ditch the tired, clunky AI facades and empty crypto hype—our doxxed team ships real, production-grade tools daily. $CRFT: Your Launchpad to Greatness! Unlock premium AI, exclusive models, revenue sharing, and first dibs on epic Game and Web Engines ready to amplify communities. Join the surge and forge the future! Official Website: https://www.craftengine.app/ Whitepaper: https://docs.craftengine.app/

Craft Engine (CRAFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Craft Engine (CRAFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRAFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRAFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRAFT's tokenomics, explore CRAFT token's live price!

CRAFT Price Prediction Want to know where CRAFT might be heading? Our CRAFT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CRAFT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!