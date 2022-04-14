CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) Information

Clanktardio is a creator community with some of the best art, memes, and NFTs coming from the clanker world ecosystem, we are the only token to come out with a successful nft project giving our holders over 50x

We plan on releasing more art, memes, and NFTs to help our ecosystem beyond the fees earned from clanker world. We also plan on creating more creators within our community and provide them a bridge to success and networks of others who may need their services.