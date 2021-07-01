Cirus (CIRUS) Information

Cirus is a simple, yet powerful platform that turns your data into cryptocurrency.

Cirus facilitates true ownership of your largest digital asset by enabling you to control, monetize and earn directly from your own data. The Cirus Platform unlocks your data asset, providing passive income and serving as the entry-point into the digital economy with connections to DeFi, Network rewards, or fiat offramps.

While anyone can access the Cirus Platform and leverage the benefits of data ownership, the Cirus Device (a WiFi router) can also maximize your earning potential from all internet-enabled devices in your home. It’s your Data, Own it!