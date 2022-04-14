Chengu (CHENGU) Information

Chengu is Abstract Chain’s culture coin. He’s a Chad Penguin (aka Chengu) who embodies the spirit of the “Chad” roles as defined by the Abstract community. Chengu serves as a cultural symbol for the consumer crypto ecosystem, integrating into DEXs, games, streaming, and other fun applications within Abstract.

As a meme and cultural figure, his presence strengthens Abstract’s brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to consumer crypto adoption in an engaging and fun way.