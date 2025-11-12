Ceylon (RS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ceylon (RS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 04:39:09 (UTC+8)
Ceylon (RS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ceylon (RS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.31M
Total Supply:
$ 4.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 4.00T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.31M
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Ceylon (RS) Information

Ceylon (RS) Coin is a next-generation digital asset built on the Solana blockchain, designed to revolutionize global payments, cross-border remittances, and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. Leveraging Solana’s ultra-fast and low-cost infrastructure, Ceylon Coin enables near-instant, affordable, and secure transactions, making it ideal for remittances and micropayments, particularly in emerging markets.

The token facilitates seamless participation in DeFi protocols such as staking, lending, and yield farming boosting utility and community engagement. With a strong focus on financial inclusion, Ceylon Coin provides accessible wallets and integrations to simplify cross-border payments and bridge traditional finance with the crypto economy.

Since its initial launch and exchange listings on platforms like LBank, Ceylon Coin has gained growing liquidity and market presence. The project follows a strategic 5-year roadmap emphasizing innovation, regulatory compliance, and sustainable ecosystem growth through partnerships and active community building.

Ceylon Coin aims to be a cornerstone for transparent, scalable digital payments and financial services, delivering meaningful value to users and investors worldwide

Official Website:
https://ceyloncoin.info/

Ceylon (RS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ceylon (RS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RS's tokenomics, explore RS token's live price!

RS Price Prediction

Want to know where RS might be heading? Our RS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

