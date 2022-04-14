camel (CAMEL) Tokenomics
camel (CAMEL) Information
First camel on bnb chain, Mubarak's camel.Ship of the desert Camel was a project created on four.meme and was a CTO project on bnbchain .
Camel is a fully community-driven meme, full of energy, enthusiasm and sunshine, spreading the spirit of Camel and spreading the entrepreneurial spirit of cz. Mubarak's camel is the boat of the desert, the camel will accompany Mubarak to the moon, although the road is far, but the distance will be bright!
camel (CAMEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for camel (CAMEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
camel (CAMEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of camel (CAMEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAMEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAMEL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CAMEL's tokenomics, explore CAMEL token's live price!
CAMEL Price Prediction
Want to know where CAMEL might be heading? Our CAMEL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.