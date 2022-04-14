BurnedFi (BURN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BurnedFi (BURN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BurnedFi (BURN) Information The token symbols $burnedFi (shortened as $burn) and $burnBuild (shortened as $build) are used in the following references. Convert your $burn tokens into an equivalent amount of $BNB and mint $build tokens as proof. Assumption: Burning 1000 $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB will mint 1 $build token as your proof. Simultaneously, an additional 1 $build token will be minted and distributed to all $build holders [based on $build holdings]. If you are the first to burn $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB, you will receive 1 $build and 1 $build reflection, totaling 2 tokens. When the second burn, with tokens worth 2 $BNB, occurs, the participant will receive 2 $build proofs and 1 $build reflection. You will also receive 1 $build (as you occupy 50% of the share). And so on! Claim Rewards: Reward calculation: Your holdings of $build - Your proof (build) = BNB reward you can claim. Assuming your initial burn value was 1 $build (proof), when you accumulate 10 $build, you can claim a reward of 9 $BNB! Regardless of the quantity of your $build proofs, they will be reset to zero when you claim the reward. Don't claim rewards too easily; leave them for community development. Invite Rewards: When a burner uses your link to burn $burn tokens, you can receive a 10% reward in $burn tokens. If you were also invited, the person who invited you can also receive a 5% reward in $burn tokens. The remaining $burn tokens will be transferred to the black hole (0xdead) address, at least 85%. Official Website: https://burnedfi.app/ Whitepaper: https://docs.burnedfi.com/ Buy BURN Now!

BurnedFi (BURN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BurnedFi (BURN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 38.43M $ 38.43M $ 38.43M Total Supply: $ 12.75M $ 12.75M $ 12.75M Circulating Supply: $ 12.75M $ 12.75M $ 12.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.43M $ 38.43M $ 38.43M All-Time High: $ 10.25 $ 10.25 $ 10.25 All-Time Low: $ 0.542183 $ 0.542183 $ 0.542183 Current Price: $ 3.0 $ 3.0 $ 3.0 Learn more about BurnedFi (BURN) price

BurnedFi (BURN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BurnedFi (BURN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BURN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BURN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BURN's tokenomics, explore BURN token's live price!

