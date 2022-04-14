BuildX (BUILDX) Tokenomics
BuildX (BUILDX) Information
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency.
The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies.
In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features.
BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
BuildX (BUILDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BuildX (BUILDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BuildX (BUILDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BuildX (BUILDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUILDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUILDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.