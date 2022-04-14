Blu ($BLU) Tokenomics
Blu ($BLU) Information
Meet blu, the interstellar meme coin that’s here to take your crypto journey to out-of-this-world levels! blu isn't just any alien; he’s the quirkiest, most adventurous extraterrestrial who crash-landed straight into the meme universe from the farthest corners of space. blu is all about having fun, spreading laughs, and fueling the cosmic crypto scene with a splash of the unexpected. So buckle up, join the invasion, and get ready to explore where no meme coin has gone before. With blu, the only direction is up—into the stratosphere and beyond!
Blu ($BLU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blu ($BLU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Blu ($BLU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Blu ($BLU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BLU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BLU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
