Blend (BLND) Information

Blend is a DeFi protocol that allows any entity to create or utilize an immutable lending market that fits its needs. It's similar to Morpho, but significantly more flexible with less governance dependance. It's built on the Stellar blockchain using their Soroban Smart Contract engine. Currently there are 3 lending pools that were created with Blend, an immutable Fixed USDC:XLM lending pool that allows users to lend or borrow USDC and XLM while using the other assets as collateral, a dao-managed lending pool that supports lending and borrowing USDC, EURC, XLM, and AQUA - this pool supports cross-collateralization, and finally a fixed-forex pool which supports a CDP protocol on Stellar.