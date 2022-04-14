BLCKMRKT ($MRKT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BLCKMRKT ($MRKT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BLCKMRKT ($MRKT) Information $MRKT is the utility token powering BLCK MRKT LABS, a Web3 studio focused on bringing the world on-chain through raffles, auctions, and gaming. Designed for a seamless multichain experience, $MRKT fuels engagement, rewards participation, and bridges users across blockchain networks. Tech, art, community, vibes, blckmrkt is your one stop shop for all things crypto. We also use our platform for philanthropy, having raised over THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS in 2024 for multiple charities Official Website: https://blckmrkt.io Buy $MRKT Now!

BLCKMRKT ($MRKT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BLCKMRKT ($MRKT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 65.01K $ 65.01K $ 65.01K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 65.01K $ 65.01K $ 65.01K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BLCKMRKT ($MRKT) price

BLCKMRKT ($MRKT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BLCKMRKT ($MRKT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $MRKT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $MRKT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $MRKT's tokenomics, explore $MRKT token's live price!

$MRKT Price Prediction Want to know where $MRKT might be heading? Our $MRKT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $MRKT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!