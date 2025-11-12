While Beercoin has brought together a vibrant community and now is the time to make it even better and stronger than ever. Let’s get back to the bar and bring excitement and joy with us! Why Beer 2.0? A letter to better community Have you ever dreamt of a better version of $BEER? Stronger, more foamy, more perfect. Just sip $BEER 2.0. Beer 2.0 will feature a streamlined token distribution, reducing the total supply to enhance scarcity and value. This approach mirrors the effective strategies seen in projects like Trump Coin, which launched with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with 80% allocated to creators and affiliates, and 20% made available to the public